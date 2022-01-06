Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Walker Stapleton

Governor Polis Appoints Treasurer Stapleton to Economic Development Commission

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced the appointment of former State Treasurer Walker Stapleton as the Governor’s Designee on the Economic Development Commission.

Walker Stapleton is a businessman who previously served two terms as Colorado State Treasurer and was the 2018 Republican nominee for Governor. Governor Polis is committed to accelerating Colorado’s economy as it bounces back from the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bipartisanship is crucial to our state’s economic recovery and former Treasurer Stapleton’s appointment to this important committee ensures across-the-aisle cooperation and commitment to support and strengthen Colorado’s small businesses.

“A strong recovery with the healing we need to overcome the pandemic induced challenges and divides means we need an all hands on deck approach from Democrats, Republicans and Independents to put our state and our people first. That’s why I am thrilled to appoint Walker Stapleton to one of the most important commissions in our state. The Economic Development Commission plays an important role in creating good jobs in Colorado, rebuilding from pandemic induced disruptions to businesses, and supporting our work to save people money,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Colorado is a great place to do business, and there are so many companies in California, Texas, and elsewhere looking for a new home and we want those good jobs right here in Colorado. That’s why I’m proud to name Walker Stapleton to the Economic Development Commission board as an experienced champion for growing strong businesses right here in Colorado, and look forward to working with him to make life more affordable for business owners and community members with even better opportunities to thrive.”

“I’m thankful to Governor Polis for the opportunity to once again serve the great state of Colorado by joining the Economic Development Commission,” said former Treasurer Walker Stapleton. “I’m honored to join an outstanding group of business leaders with diverse backgrounds who share an unwavering commitment to Colorado’s future. I look forward to working hard on this commission to ensure that Colorado’s economy thrives. Colorado always works better when people set aside their differences and work together to solve problems. This is what today is all about.”

The Colorado Economic Development Commission develops and implements programs to promote economic development in Colorado and creates incentive packages to assist with existing business expansions and new company relocation. The Commission is made up of 11 members: 5 by the Governor, 3 appointed by the Senate, 3 by the House and Stapleton will be the Governor’s designee on the commission. The Commission oversees the Advanced Industries Accelerator Programs, Colorado Film Incentive, Enterprise Zone Program, Job Growth Incentive Tax Credit, Regional Tourism Act, Rural Jump-Start Program and Strategic Fund Job Growth Incentive.