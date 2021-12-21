Colorado Governor Polis Appoints New CU Regent

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced the appointment of a new CU regent from the 5th Congressional District and a new member of the Colorado Tourism Board board this morning from Colorado Springs which is a major economic engine for the state and increasingly important hub for education and tourism.

In November, Gov. Polis announced that the administration began accepting applications for individuals who live in the 5th Congressional District for the position.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers opened the event and was followed by Dr. Venkat Reddy, Chancellor, University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Pam Shockley-Zalabak, Chancellor emerita, University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

Governor Polis announced the appointment of Ken Montera as the new CU Regent for the 5th Congressional District.

“To ensure we found the very best candidate who reflects Colorado Springs and Southern Colorado, we opened up the application process to the public, sharing far and wide. I am so impressed with Ken Montera’s business experience and passion for CU and making education more affordable. I’m hopeful that Ken, who has strong roots in this thriving region, is someone who will help the university achieve its full potential and help countless individuals do the same,” said Governor Polis.

“I’m appreciative for the opportunity to give back to the university that set the course for my life,” said Regent Montera. “It is a real gift.”

“Governor, I don’t think you could have made a better choice. We in Colorado Springs in the fifth district are very, very delighted at the choice. Not only is UCCS a big part of our economy but tourism is a huge part of our economy, billions of dollars each year and we need an energetic spokesman for this region at the state tourism board and I can personally attest that Nick Ragain is an energetic spokesman for Colorado Springs,” Mayor Suthers at today’s event.

Under the Polis administration, Colorado’s tourism industry is building back stronger than before the pandemic, with El Paso County leading the way.

Governor Polis then announced a new member of the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors, a leader right here in Colorado Springs, Nick Ragain.

“As President of the Colorado Switchbacks Soccer Team, Nick has been helping build community spirit and a great team in Colorado Springs, and he knows just how critical tourism is to the Colorado way of life,” Gov. Polis added

Todd Saliman, President of the University of Colorado provided remarks at the event.

“We are all grateful to Gov. Polis for working so quickly to fill this seat and for his support for the University of Colorado,” said President Todd Saliman. “We look forward to working with Regent Montera in the months and years to come.”

“We are honored to welcome Regent Montera to the Board of Regents,” said Regent Jack Kroll, chair of the board. “We look forward to working with him in our mission to advance the University of Colorado and support its students, faculty, staff and community.”

“I join my colleagues in welcoming Ken Montera, our newest regent from Congressional District 5,” said Regent Sue Sharkey, vice chair of the board. “The regents act as a voice for our constituents, and we are committed to making sure that CU meets the needs of every Coloradan across the state.”

Gov. Polis and his administration are committed to helping students save money and expanding access to higher education because Coloradans deserve to thrive and have opportunities to pursue a lifelong career path, learn new skills, and grow existing talents every step of the way.