Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Justin B. Haenlein

DENVER CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Justin B. Haenlein to the 13th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael K. Singer and is effective January 1, 2022.

Mr. Haenlein is a solo practitioner at Haenlein Law Firm L.L.C., a position he has held since 2007. His practice consists of criminal, traffic, juvenile delinquency, dependency and neglect, mental health, and bankruptcy matters. Previously, Mr. Haenlein was an associate at Stephen W. Monks, P.C. (2005 -2007). Mr. Haenlein earned his B.A. from the University of Denver in 2000, and his J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2003.