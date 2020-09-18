Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Judges to Dolores County Court, El Paso County Court, and 2nd Judicial District Court

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the appointment of Anthony N. Baca to the Dolores County Court in the 22nd Judicial District, Dennis L. McGuire to the El Paso County Court in the 4th Judicial District, and Christine C. Antoun and Alex C. Myers to the 2nd Judicial District Court.

Dolores County Court

Baca is a solo practitioner, whose practice consists of contract work for the Office of the Municipal Public Defender and Office of the Child’s Representative in Denver. Mr. Baca also owns and runs his own consulting firm, Baca Consulting, which he founded in 2016. Previously, Mr. Baca was the Manager of the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System at the University of Denver (2017-2018); Attorney at the Office of the Municipal Defender in Denver (2016); Attorney at Mountain Legal, L.L.C. (2011-2016); and Assistant to the Public Defender at New Mexico Public Defenders (2010-2011). Mr. Baca earned his B.A. from Northwestern University in 2003 and his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 2009.

The vacancy is occasioned by the retirement of the Honorable E. Dale Boyd and is effective October 14, 2020.

El Paso County Court

McGuire is currently a magistrate in the 4th Judicial District, a position he has held since July 2015. He currently presides over a domestic relations docket. Previously, he was a Supervising Deputy State Public Defender (2007-2015) and a Deputy State Public Defender (2001-2007) at the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender in Colorado Springs. McGuire earned his B.S. from Northern Arizona University in 1998 and his J.D. from Case Western Reserve School of Law in 2001.

The vacancy is occasioned by the retirement of the Honorable Karla J. Hansen and is effective January 12, 2021.

2nd Judicial District Court

Antoun is a solo practitioner with Antoun Fiedorowicz, L.L.C., a position she has held since 2006. Her practice consists of criminal defense, indigent defense, and family law. Previously, Antoun was a Civil Attorney with Jeffrey Goldberg Law Offices in Chicago (2005-2006); Colorado State Public Defender in Denver (2000-2005); Denver Municipal Public Defender (1999-2000); and solo practitioner with the Law Office Of Christine C. Antoun (1997-1999). Ms. Antoun earned her B.A. from George Mason University in 1993 and her J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law in 1997.

This vacancy is occasioned by the retirement of the Honorable Robert L. McGahey, Jr. and is effective November 2, 2020.

Myers is a partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie L.L.P., a position he has held since 2013. He has been with the firm since 2004. Mr. Myer’s practice consists primarily of civil litigation. Previously, Mr. Myers was a Judicial Clerk to the Honorable Alex J. Martinez on Colorado Supreme Court (2004-2005). Meyers earned his B. EnvD. from the University of Colorado – Boulder in 1998 and his J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2004.

This vacancy is occasioned by the retirement of the Honorable John W. Madden and is effective January 12, 2021.

