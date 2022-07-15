Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Charlotte A. Ankeny

Governor Jared Polis Appoints Charlotte A. Ankeny to the El Paso County Court

DENVER — Today, Governor Jared Polis appointed Charlotte A. Ankeny to fill the vacancy on the El Paso County Court in the 4th Judicial District. The vacancy is created by the appointment to the 4th Judicial District Court of Hon. Monica Gomez. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Ankeny is a Supervising Deputy State Public Defender in Colorado Springs, a position she has held since 2020. Her practice consists of criminal defense. Previously, she worked as a Deputy State Public Defender in Colorado Springs (2006-2020). Ms. Ankeny earned her B.A. from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2002 and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2006.