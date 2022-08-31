Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Anne E. Kelly

Gov. Polis Appoints Anne E. Kelly as District Attorney to the 12th Judicial District

SAN LUIS VALLEY (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced the appointment of Anne E. Kelly to serve as the 12th Judicial District Attorney following a thoughtful selection process.

“Coloradans must have the opportunity to make their voices heard to make our state a better place, and that’s exactly what the people of the San Luis Valley did when they felt their concerns were not being taken seriously or treated with respect,” said Governor Jared Polis. “An effective prosecutor takes the concerns of law enforcement, commissioners, and victims and works to address them through common-sense problem-solving, and I’m confident that’s what Anne Kelly will do as the new DA for the 12th Judicial District. We welcome Anne to this new role, bringing her experience as a prosecutor, thank her for answering this new and challenging call to public service, and know she is committed to bringing everyone to the table to deliver justice and restore trust and confidence in the District Attorney’s Office. As she rebuilds the District Attorney’s office, we will help her succeed in any way we can. I thank Attorney General Phil Weiser for assisting with prosecutions in the 12th Judicial District during this difficult time.”

“I am honored to be selected for this role and my top priority is to restore trust in the Office of the District Attorney and the criminal justice system. Restoring trust requires transparency, constant engagement, and implementation of effective systems while prioritizing being accessible to the community including law enforcement, victims, community groups, and defense attorneys,” said Anne Kelly, newly-appointed District Attorney for the 12th Judicial District.

The Governor thanked Attorney General Phil Weiser and the District Attorneys from across the state who lent staff support throughout this process. Gov. Polis also thanked the panel members, which he announced in July, that reviewed applications and recommended finalists for the position. The panel included: Governor Bill Ritter – former District Attorney in the 2nd Judicial District, Eugene Farish – former District Attorney in the 12th Judicial District (Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache), Stan Garnett – former District Attorney in the 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Cliff Reidel – former District Attorney in the 8th Judicial District (Jackson and Larimer), and Kara Veitch – Chief Legal Counsel to Governor Polis.

“Anne is a terrific choice, she will do a great job of putting together an office that is facing challenges and overcoming the backlog they are facing. Anne is already on top of it, she will have the backing of local law enforcement, we felt she would be the person to best address these issues and take on these cases as she is in the process of rebuilding this office,” said Eugene Farish, former District Attorney in the 12th Judicial District.

Kelly has extensive legal experience, beginning her career in law nearly 20 years ago. She worked in the private sector and previously served in positions with Colorado’s 18th, 19th, and 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices, focusing on prosecuting domestic violence and trying cases on homicide, sexual assault, fraud, and other crimes.

The 12th Judicial District includes Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, and Saguache Counties. Kelly will begin the position on September 1, 2022.

