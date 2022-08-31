Colorado Governor Polis Appoints Anita J. Crowther

Governor Jared Polis Appoints Anita J. Crowther to the 19th Judicial District Court

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Anita J. Crowther to the 19th Judicial District Court in Weld County. Ms. Crowther is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable James F. Hartmann, which will be effective on October 1, 2022.

Ms. Crowther is a County and District Court Magistrate for the 19th Judicial District, a position she has held since 2019. Her docket consists of criminal and domestic relations cases. Previously, she was a Shareholder at Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin P.C. (2017-2019); Senior Associate Attorney at Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin P.C. (2014-2017); Deputy District Attorney for the 17th Judicial District (2008-2014); and Deputy District Attorney for the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (2007-2008). Ms. Crowther earned her B.S. from Ohio State University in 2002 and her J.D. from the University of Toledo in 2006.

