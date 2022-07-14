Colorado Governor Polis Appoints AG Phil Weiser

Governor Polis Appoints Attorney General Phil Weiser to Serve as Interim District Attorney in 12th Judicial District

SAN LUIS VALLEY – Governor Polis issued Executive Order D 2022 033 appointing Attorney General Phil Weiser to serve as interim district attorney for the 12th Judicial District beginning July 14, 2022. This interim appointment follows the resignation of District Attorney Alonzo Payne on July 13, 2022. Applications for district attorney for the 12th Judicial District may be submitted to gov_officeofboardsandcommissions@state.co.us. Interviews will begin promptly.