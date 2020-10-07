Colorado Governor Polis Announces Boards & Commissions Appointments

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Advisory Committee to the Property Tax Administrator

The Advisory Committee reviews and approves or disapproves manuals, appraisal procedures, and instructions prepared and published by the property tax administrator.

for terms expiring September 1, 2024:

Jodi Meri Amato of Trinidad, Colorado, to serve as an assessor from a county with a population under 75,000 and as a Democrat, appointed;

Robert Gregory Farnam of Brush, Colorado, to serve as a non-assessor from a county with a population less than seventy-five thousand and as a Republican, appointed.

Board of Trustees for the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

The Board advises and consults with the Commissioner of Education regarding the management of the school and the education of its students.

for a term expiring July 1, 2022:

Michael George Merrifield of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a Democrat, occasioned by the resignation of Nancy Inez Brown, appointed;

for terms expiring July 1, 2024:

Teresa Lea Raiford of Cañon City, Colorado, a Democrat, reappointed;

Meghan Sara Klassen of Denver, Colorado, a Democrat, appointed.

Energy Impact Assistance Advisory Committee

The Energy Impact Assistance Advisory Committee reviews the existing and potential impact of the development, processing or energy conversion of mineral and fuel resources on various areas of the state. The Committee then makes recommendations to the Dept. of Local Affairs to assist impacted areas.

for terms expiring August 24, 2024:

Tony Hass of Trinidad, Colorado, appointed;

Sara Loflin of Erie, Colorado, appointed.

Colorado HIV Alliance for Prevention, Care and Treatment

To promote effective HIV/AIDS prevention, care and treatment programs, the HIV Alliance shall advise, inform and closely consult with CDPHE with regard to issues, trends, needs, policy, and resources pertaining to HIV/AIDS throughout the State of Colorado.

for terms expiring February 27, 2023:

Kari Perry of Littleton, Colorado, appointed;

Adam Joseph Beitscher of Denver, Colorado, appointed;

Criston A Menz of Rocky Ford, Colorado, reappointed.

Colorado New Energy Improvement District Board

The Colorado New Energy Improvement District Board enables and encourages the owners of eligible real property to invest in new energy improvements, including energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy improvements by authorizing the district to establish, develop, finance, implement, and administer a new energy improvement program that includes both energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy improvements to assist any such owners who choose to join the district in completing new energy improvements to their property.

for terms expiring September 1, 2024:

Iain Alastair Campbell of Boulder, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the energy efficiency industry, reappointed;

Sean Michael Ribble of Denver, Colorado, to serve as an executive with ten or more years executive-level experience with one or more financial institutions having total assets of less than one billion dollars, reappointed;

George McGuirk of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a member with executive-level experience in the utility industry, appointed;

Grant Nelson of Castle Pines, Colorado, to serve as a member with executive-level experience in the commercial or real estate development industry, appointed.

Governor’s Commission on Community Service, Serve Colorado

The Commission shall recommend to the Governor a comprehensive national and community service plan for the state that is developed through an open and public process and updated annually. The plan shall address the state’s needs in the areas of school safety, preventing youth violence, literacy and mentoring or disadvantaged youth. The Commission also administers funds received from the Corporation on National and Community Service.

for terms expiring August 24, 2023:

Mary Elizabeth Melton of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to serve as a representative of local government, reappointed;

David Walker Ryan of Denver, Colorado to serve as a representative of a community based agency, reappointed;

Alexander McLean Nees of Grand Junction, Colorado to serve as a member with knowledge of community service, appointed;

Gina Marie Nocera of Broomfield, Colorado to serve as a member with knowledge of community service, appointed;

Etta Jean Sykes of McClave, Colorado to serve as a representative of local government, appointed;

Mary Spillane of Aurora, Colorado to serve as a member with knowledge of community service, appointed.

Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise Board

The Colorado Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise (SB20-215) was signed into law this year. The Health Insurance Affordability Board will administer a health insurance affordability fee on Colorado health insurance carriers and a special assessment on hospitals to fund measures to reduce consumer costs for individual health coverage plans and expand coverage.

effective immediately for terms expiring September 24, 2022:

Venetia Marshall of Castle Pines, Colorado, to serve as a representative employed by a carrier, appointed;

Stephanie Einfeld of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to serve as a representative of primary care health care providers who does not represent a carrier, appointed;

Richard Cimino of Fraser, Colorado, to serve as a representative of consumers of health care who are not employees of a hospital or other health care industry entities, appointed;

Maria Madrid of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of consumers of health care who are not employees of a hospital or other health care industry entities, appointed;

Shawn Satterfield of Evergreen, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a business that purchases or otherwise provides health insurance for its employees, appointed;

effective immediately for terms expiring September 24, 2024:

Amanda Massey of Centennial, Colorado, to serve as a representative of statewide association of health benefits plans, appointed;

Rebecca Gillett of Centennial, Colorado, to serve as a representative of consumers of health care who are not employees of a hospital or other health care industry entities, appointed;

Reyna Hetlage of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a health care advocacy organization, appointed;

Linda Thorpe of Atwood, Colorado, to serve as a representative of a rural, critical access, or independent hospital, appointed.

Nursing Home Innovations Grant Board

The board reviews and makes recommendations regarding the use of moneys in the Nursing Home Penalty Cash Fund. Moneys in this fund are derived from civil penalties imposed upon and collected from nursing facilities for violations of federal regulations. Under current law, distributions from the fund may be made to relocate residents, to maintain the operation of nursing facilities, to close a facility, or to reimburse residents for lost personal funds. The bill expands usage of the Nursing Home Penalty Cash Fund to include measures that will benefit residents of nursing homes by improving their quality of life at the homes.

for terms expiring September 1, 2023:

Jenny Rebecca Albertson, NHA of Golden, Colorado, to serve as a member currently employed in long-term care nursing facility, reappointed;

Hope Carwile, LCSW of Lakewood, Colorado, to serve as a member currently employed in a long-term care nursing facility, reappointed;

Stacey Lee Love of Aurora, Colorado, to serve as a member currently employed in a long-term care nursing facility, reappointed.

Solid and Hazardous Waste Commission

The Hazardous Waste Commission makes rules and regulations for the handling, storage and transportation of hazardous wastes in the State of Colorado.

for a term expiring August 1, 2022:

Matthew Chrisp of Sterling, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the government community and as an Unaffiliated, and occasioned by the resignation of Stephen Gillette of Berthoud, Colorado, appointed;

for terms expiring August 1, 2023:

Charles Adams of Lakewood, Colorado, to serve as a member of the regulated industry and as an Unaffiliated, reappointed;

Andrea Trujillo Guajardo of Lakewood, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the public at large and as a Democrat, appointed.

Utility Consumers’ Board

The duties and responsibilities of the Utilities Consumer Council is to provide guidance on policy matters and annually evaluate the performance of the Office of Consumer Council. The OCC’s charter is to advocate on behalf of residential, small business, and agricultural consumers in energy matters before the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and other courts.

for terms expiring September 1, 2024:

Gretchen Stanford of Fort Collins, Colorado, to serve as a representative with experience in low income energy, and from Congressional District Two, appointed;

Sondra Young of Denver, Colorado, to serve as a representative of Congressional District One, appointed.

