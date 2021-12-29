Colorado Governor on Passing of Senator Harry Reid

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released a statement following the passing of Senator Harry Reid:

“I am saddened by the loss of Senator Harry Reid, who turned the lessons of a bleak childhood into a positive career focused on making life better for everyday Americans as Senate Majority Leader and Senate Minority Leader,” said Governor Polis. “My condolences to Landra Reid and the friends and family of Senator Reid. Harry Reid’s well-lived life stands as an example for other public servants to fight the good fight for the people.”