Colorado Governor on Ed Perlmutter’s Decision

Governor Polis Statement on Congressman Ed Perlmutter’s Decision Not to Seek a New Term

DENVER CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released a statement following an announcement from U.S. Congressman Ed Perlmutter that he will not seek to serve a new term in Congress.

“Ed Perlmutter has always been our neighbor and our strong voice in Washington for our community. Ed is not only one of the finest public servants that has ever served our state but I am proud to call him my friend. We will miss his spirit and energy in D.C. on issues that matter to Coloradans like saving people money and moving our state forward.”