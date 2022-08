Gov. Polis Statement on Line of Duty Death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis released the following statement upon reports that El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” said Gov. Polis.