Colorado Governor on Anniversary of Theater Shooting

Governor Polis Statement on 10th Anniversary of Aurora Theater Shooting

AURORA – On the tenth anniversary of the Aurora Theater shooting, Governor Jared Polis released the following statement:

“The horrors of the Aurora theater shooting remain fresh in our minds. We remember the innocent lives lost ten years ago in an almost unimaginable and evil act of violence. Our hearts mourn with the families and loved ones of the victims, and with the survivors of this tragedy. We honor the lives that were tragically torn away from friends and family far too soon and reflect as the enduring pain from this tragedy will never leave our community and our hearts,” said Governor Polis.