Colorado Governor Jared Polis Signs Bills Into Law
DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed five bills into law, including the Reproductive Health Equity Act during a signing ceremony.
- HB22-1076 Telehealth For Hearing Aid Providers – Representatives S. Lontine | P. Will, Senator J. Buckner
- HB22-1102 Veterans And Military Status In Fair Housing – Representatives D. Ortiz | T. Sullivan, Senators B. Gardner | N. Hinrichsen
- HB22-1110 Board Of Education Executive Session – Representatives A. Boesenecker | M. Bradfield, Senator T. Story
- HB22-1279 Reproductive Health Equity Act – Representatives D. Esgar | M. Froelich, Senator J. Gonzales
– SIGNING STATEMENT
- SB22-108 Altered Truck Weight Documents – Representative D. Valdez, Senator L. Liston