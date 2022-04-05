Politics

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Signs Bills Into Law

April 5, 2022
Maryam Shah

Colorado Governor Jared Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed five bills into law, including the Reproductive Health Equity Act during a signing ceremony.

  • HB22-1076 Telehealth For Hearing Aid Providers – Representatives S. Lontine | P. Will, Senator J. Buckner
  • HB22-1102 Veterans And Military Status In Fair Housing – Representatives D. Ortiz | T. Sullivan, Senators B. Gardner | N. Hinrichsen
  • HB22-1110 Board Of Education Executive Session – Representatives A. Boesenecker | M. Bradfield, Senator T. Story
  • HB22-1279 Reproductive Health Equity Act – Representatives D. Esgar | M. Froelich, Senator J. Gonzales
    – SIGNING STATEMENT
  • SB22-108 Altered Truck Weight Documents – Representative D. Valdez, Senator L. Liston