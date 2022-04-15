Colorado Governor Jared Polis Appoints Marques Ivey

Governor Jared Polis Appoints Marques Ivey to the Adams County Court in the 17th Judicial District

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed Marques A. Ivey to the Adams County Court in the 17th Judicial District. This vacancy was occasioned by the retirement of the Honorable Brian N. Bowen, and is effective on April 29, 2022.

Mr. Ivey is a District and County Court Magistrate in the Seventeenth Judicial District, a position he has held since 2021. Previously, Mr. Ivey was a criminal defense attorney at the Law Office of Marques A. Ivey, PLLC (2006-2021); Parking Magistrate for the City of Aurora Parking Bureau (2016-2021); Variable Municipal Judge for the Lakewood Municipal Court (2019-2021); Pro-Tem Municipal Judge for the Westminster Municipal Court (2020-2021); Relief Municipal Judge for the Aurora Municipal Court (2020-2021); Associate Trial Attorney at Harris, Karstaedt, Jamison & Powers, P.C. (2005-2006); and a Deputy State Public Defender in Denver (2002-2004). Mr. Ivey earned his B.A. from Indiana University in 1999 and his J.D. from University of Tulsa College of Law in 2002.