Colorado Governor Jared Polis Appoints Kim S. Shropshire

Governor Jared Polis Appoints Kim S. Shropshire to the Sixth Judicial District Court

Governor Jared Polis selected Kim S. Shropshire to fill a judicial vacancy on the 6th Judicial District Court serving La Plata, Archuleta, and San Juan Counties. This judgeship is created by the retirement of the Honorable William Herringer. The vacancy is effective March 9, 2022.

Ms. Shropshire is a Staff Attorney to the Colorado Legal Services, and Guardian ad Litem through appointment by the Mountain Ute CFR court, positions she has held since 2006. Her practice primarily consists of civil law related to issues of poverty, including family law, housing, and public benefits. Previously, she was a Grant Attorney for Colorado Legal Services from 2005-2006; Practitioner at the Law Office of Kim S. Shropshire from 2003-2006; and Staff Attorney with Colorado Legal Services from 2001-2003. Ms. Shropshine earned her B.A. from the University of Georgia in 1992, and her J.D. from the University of Denver in 2001.