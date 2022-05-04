Colorado Governor Jared Polis Appoints John W. Stenger

Governor Jared Polis Appoints John W. Stenger to the Rio Grande County Court in the Twelfth Judicial District

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed John W. Stenger to the Rio Grande County Court in the 12th Judicial District. The vacancy was created by the resignation of the Honorable Barbara A. Zollars and is effective June 1, 2022.

Mr. Stenger is a Solo Practitioner at John Stenger LLC, a position he has held since 2019. His practice consists of court appointments as Guardian Ad Litem in dependency and neglect and juvenile delinquency cases, and appointments as Respondent Parent Counsel. Previously, Mr. Stenger was a Family Court Facilitator for the 12th Judicial District Court (2020-2021). He earned his B.A. from Queens College, City University of New York in 2001, and his J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law in 2019.