Colorado Governor Honors Victims of King Soopers Shooting

Colorado Governor Polis Honors Victims of Boulder King Soopers Shooting

BOULDER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis issued the following statement today in remembrance of the ten Coloradans whose lives were tragically taken one year ago in the March 22, 2021 shooting at the Table Mesa Shopping Center King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since the lives of ten of our fellow Coloradans were tragically taken far too soon at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. With every day that goes by, with every anniversary, with each new beginning, we think of them with love. We remember that day but also the acts of kindness and compassion that quickly followed — from the embrace of strangers to families traveling from every corner leaving flowers, prayers, and handmade signs at the memorial. Let today serve as a reminder that moving forward doesn’t mean leaving those we’ve lost behind. We must never forget the Colorado spirit of strength and resilience demonstrated in our darkest hours, together we will help each other heal, take pride in our community, and cherish our time with our loved ones all the more.”

This evening, Governor Polis will join Boulder community members, local, state, and federal officials for the City of Boulder’s Day of Remembrance event.