Colorado Governor Honors Lives Lost on 9/11

Governor Polis Remembers and Honors Lives Lost on the 21st Anniversary of 9/11

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released the following statement ahead of the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

“Today, we remember the moment in history that forever changed our country and the world as we knew it. We mourn the innocent lives and all the brave first responders who we lost on that day and all those who sacrificed their lives to protect freedom since. We reflect how 21 years ago, in the face of challenge, Americans came together stronger than ever before and showed the world that freedom will not be taken and the American people will not be broken. Instead, in the face of violence, Americans became stronger and more united to fight terrorism. Today, as we remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11, let us honor and thank all the first responders who responded that day, and the military members who have bravely sacrificed to serve to combat terrorism to protect our freedom,” said Gov. Polis.

