Colorado Governor – High-Speed Broadband Internet Access

Governor Polis Signs Executive Order to Bring Reliable, Affordable, High-Speed Broadband Internet Access to Coloradans & Signs Bills into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order restating and amending the Executive Order on Accelerating Broadband Deployment in Colorado, creating a single streamlined directive concerning broadband access in Colorado. The Governor’s Executive Order rescinds Executive Order B 2020 009 and restates the directives from Executive Order D 2022 009.

Governor Polis signed the following bills into law administratively: