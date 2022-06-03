Colorado Governor – High-Speed Broadband Internet Access

Governor Polis Signs Executive Order to Bring Reliable, Affordable, High-Speed Broadband Internet Access to Coloradans & Signs Bills into Law
DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order restating and amending the Executive Order on Accelerating Broadband Deployment in Colorado, creating a single streamlined directive concerning broadband access in Colorado. The Governor’s Executive Order rescinds Executive Order B 2020 009 and restates the directives from Executive Order D 2022 009.
Governor Polis signed the following bills into law administratively:
- HB22-1157 Utilization Of Demographic Data By Colorado Department Public Health And Environment – Representatives K. McCormick | B. Titone, Senator S. Jaquez Lewis
- HB22-1210 Sunset Domestic Violence Management Board – Representatives A. Benavidez | M. Duran, Senator F. Winter
- HB22-1241 Court Appointed Special Advocates Special License Plate – Representative S. Bird, Senator P. Lee
- HB22-1260 Access To Medically Necessary Services For Students – Representative M. Froelich, Senators C. Simpson | R. Fields
- HB22-1306 Broadband Deployment Board Grant Processes – Representatives B. Titone | M. Baisley, Senators J. Bridges | K. Priola
- HB22-1386 Competency To Proceed And Restoration To Competency – Representatives J. Amabile | M. Soper, Senators C. Hansen | B. Gardner
- HB22-1261 Sunset Board Of Real Estate Appraisers – Representatives D. Roberts | N. Ricks, Senators C. Hansen | K. Priola
- HB22-1372 Emergency Engine Exemption Emission Regulation – Representative T. Carver, Senators B. Gardner | R. Fields
- HB22-1389 Financial Literacy Exchange Program – Representative L. Herod, Senator N. Hinrichsen
- HB22-1240 Mandatory Reporters – Representatives M. Froelich | M. Young, Senators R. Fields | C. Simpson
- HB22-1068 Medicaid Reimbursement For Therapy Using Equines – Representatives K. McCormick | M. Lynch, Senator S. Jaquez Lewis
- HB22-1122 Pharmacy Benefit Manager Prohibited Practices – Representatives P. Will | M. Lindsay, Senator S. Jaquez Lewis
- HB22-1223 Mobile Home Property Tax Sale Notice And Exemption – Representatives C. Kipp | J. Rich, Senators D. Coram | J. Ginal
- HB22-1228 Sunset Continue Regulate Preneed Funeral Contracts – Representatives D. Roberts | R. Bockenfeld, Senator D. Coram
- SB22-197 Innovation School Zones With Alternative Governance – Representative J. Bacon, Senators J. Coleman | C. Hansen
- HB22-1296 Residential Real Property Classification – Representatives K. Mullica | K. Van Winkle, Senator K. Priola
- SB22-154 Increasing Safety In Assisted Living Residences – Representatives K. McCormick | M. Lindsay, Senator J. Danielson