Colorado Governor: Every Family Can Access Child Tax Credit

Governor Polis, Senator Bennet & State of Colorado Launch Campaign To Ensure Every Colorado Family Can Access Child Tax Credit

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, and the state of Colorado announced a statewide campaign to get eligible families the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and stimulus payments. Now through October 15, families can use a simple, easy-to-use mobile application on their phones that is available in English and Spanish. Submitting information via this portal will allow families to directly file a 2020 simplified tax return with the IRS so they can claim all eligible advance CTC and stimulus payments. After October 15, the IRS will only accept paper applications until next year.

“The life-changing Child Tax Credit provides up to $3,600 per child that hardworking families can use to join after-school activities or purchase everyday items like groceries, school books, or gas,” said Governor Polis. “We want every Colorado family that is eligible to take advantage of this historic opportunity to build a brighter future for their children and our communities.”

“The Child Tax Credit is already boosting economic security for Colorado families, and we need to ensure that every eligible family receives these important benefits,” said Senator Bennet. “Governor Polis and his administration understand the value of these payments, and I’m grateful for their support to get every eligible Coloradan signed up. This will enable Colorado families to make rent, buy groceries, and afford school supplies as they continue to navigate the pandemic and our economy continues to recover.”

Families that earn less than $400,000 a year, or single parents earning $250,000 or less, are eligible to receive up to $3,600 for children under age six and up to $3,000 per child six years or older.

Based on Senator Bennet’s bill to expand the Child Tax Credit, The American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit to provide a refundable credit of up to $300 per month per child under age six, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17.

Families began receiving payments of up to $300 per child in July 2021 and these payments will continue through December 2021. Families will need to file a tax return in 2022 to receive the rest of the 2021 payments. Additionally, Governor Polis signed legislation this year to add a refundable state child tax credit of up to $1,080 per child, which eligible residents may claim when filing next year’s taxes in 2023.

Governor Polis has directed state agencies to help identify families through the public schools, child care, child welfare, and public health systems who may be eligible for but not receiving the credit and connect them to getCTC.org and VITA sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance). The Colorado Department of Revenue will notify eligible families who have previously filed returns about the credits and the state will also help reach eligible families through social media.

“We at Code for America developed GetCTC to help more families access the Child Tax Credit through this bilingual, mobile-friendly, web-based tool. We’re proud to work with trusted community partners in Colorado to help ensure that more Coloradans sign up and get access to the flexible cash they deserve during this historic moment,” said Courtney O’Reilly, Navigator Program Manager at Code for America, who previously led Tax Help Colorado, a local VITA program.

Colorado residents without social security numbers can also claim the Child Tax Credit and other beneficial tax credits, but only if they first apply for an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). To learn more about the benefits of ITINs and how to apply for one, they can visit www.TaxOutreach.org/tax-filing/itin