Colorado Governor Appoints Kelley R. Southerland

Governor Jared Polis Appoints Kelley R. Southerland to the 17th Judicial District Court

DENVER — Today, Governor Polis appointed Kelley R. Southerland to fill the vacancy on the 17th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Katherine R. Delgado and is effective January 10, 2023.

Ms. Southerland is a Magistrate in the 17th Judicial District, a position she has held since 2017. Her docket consists of domestic relations and juvenile matters. Previously, she was the owner of Kelley R. Southerland, LLC (2008-2017; 2002-2003); partner at Radley & Southerland, LLC (2011-2017); associate at Beck, Jonson, and Nolan, LLP (2006-2008); associate at Katherine Karuschkat, LLC (2004-2006); associate at Kaplan Law, LLC (2003-2004); and law clerk at Hannon Law Firm (2001-2002). Ms. Southerland earned her B.A. from Wesleyan College in 1992 and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2000.