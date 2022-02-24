Colorado Governor – Appointments to Apprenticeship Agency

Governor Polis Announces Appointments to State Apprenticeship Agency

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced the following appointments to two councils within the State Apprenticeship Agency: the State Apprenticeship Council and the Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship. Gov. Polis, Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper joined US Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Denver Pipefitters Local 208 to bring awareness to Registered Apprenticeships. Governor Polis also joined both senators and Secretary Walsh at Metropolitan State University to tour the campus’ advanced aerospace manufacturing lab and discuss the importance of apprenticeship programs to expand job training opportunities and in particular open up access for women and students of color to succeed in any field they choose — from construction and advanced manufacturing to childcare, healthcare, and hospitality.

“Apprenticeships bring good-paying jobs to Colorado workers, prepare our workforce for the future, and strengthen our talent pipeline, so I am proud that Colorado is a national leader in apprenticeship and work-based learning. We welcome the expertise of the newly appointed agency members, as we continue to take bold steps to deliver real change to Coloradans and ensure everyone can thrive,” said Governor Polis.

The State Apprenticeship Council

The council will advise the State Apprenticeship Agency on registered apprenticeships for the building and construction trades.

Gerald Arnold, Denver Pipefitters Local Union #208

David Davia, Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association

Michael Gifford, Associated General Contractors – Colorado

Jennie Gonzales, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 68

Shane Haas, FCI Constructors, Inc.

Jeanie Kelley, RK Mechanical

Heather Sherwood, Western States College of Construction

Marilyn Akers Stansbury, Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain

Jason Wardrip, Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council

Sean Wyatt, Plumbers Local Union 3

Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship

The committee will advise the State Apprenticeship Agency on registered apprenticeships for all other industries, with membership reflecting high-demand jobs.

Julia Brink, Red Rocks Childcare Innovation Center

Curtis Englehart, Mesa County Workforce Center

Nicole Jones, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity Youth Services

Dani Kimlinger, Colorado Society for Human Resources Management State Council

Mary Mino, MSM Advisory Group

Jaime Pearson, Centura Health

Luis Ponce, Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Meaghan Sullivan, Careerwise

Non-voting members of the State Apprenticeship Council and Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship