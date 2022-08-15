Colorado Flags Lowered to Honor Andrew Peery

Gov. Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery

DENVER (STL.News) Today, Governor Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide for Monday, August 15, 2022 to honor the life of Deputy Andrew Peery, a decorated and dedicated member of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in the line of duty.

The funeral services will be held Monday, August 15th, 2022 at 11:00am at New Life Church, 11025 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.

