Colorado: Earl D. Miller Convicted of Fraud

Colorado Man, Earl D. Miller Convicted of Fraud

(STL.News) Earl D. Miller, age 43, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was found guilty of 5 counts of wire fraud and 1 count of securities fraud following a 5-day jury trial, announced Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. United States

United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio presided over the trial.

Miller’s sentencing will be scheduled August 25, 2022. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the District Court Judge after consideration of federal statutes and the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Office of the United States Trustee (Region 10), the Indiana Secretary of State Securities Division, and the Indiana State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John M. Maciejczyk and Jerome W. McKeever.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today