Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirms 5 additional new presumptive positive cases

DENVER, CO (STL.News) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed five new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, based on Friday’s test results. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to date to 77. The state lab has completed test results on more than 600 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28.

Because of the large number of new cases, CDPHE is shifting to report aggregate data for new cases, instead of listing details on each specific case. Additionally, the release of these updated numbers of cases will now be released once per day, at approximately noon.

Total new presumptive positive cases: 5

Age of individuals:

20s – 1

40s – 1

60s – 2

70s – 1

County of residence:

Denver – 2

Douglas – 1

Gunnison – 1

Jefferson – 1

Resident/Visitor:

Residents: 5

Visitors: 0

Gender:

Female: 2

Male: 3

To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.