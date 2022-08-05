Polis-Primavera Administration Announces Colorado Day Themed License Plate Auction to Support the Disability Community

DENVER – The Polis-Primavera administration today announced a Colorado Day themed license plate auction to support Colorado’s disability community. Proceeds from the auction go to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, continuing the Polis-Primavera administration’s work to ensure Coloradans with disabilities can thrive.

“Whether you’re new to Colorado or born and raised here, you can celebrate your state pride with a one of a kind Colorado themed license plate,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “Participating in the auction helps fund programs that are life changing for Coloradans with disabilities.”

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is selling the rights to 20 unique Colorado license plates. Configurations in this auction include: COLOUSA, MNTFEVR, and RKYMTNS. Auction winners obtain the rights to the configurations as their official Colorado license plate. Bidding is open until August 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM MT from https://www.coloradoplates.org/.

Proceeds of these license plate configuration sales are used by the Colorado Disability Funding Committee to fund grants for disability application assistance and grants for organizations to improve the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities. The Committee awarded $100,000 in grants last year.

License Plates for the upcoming Labor Day auction are currently available for preview. To view auction plates and learn more about the Disability Funding Committee, visit https://disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.gov/.