Colorado – COVID Vaccine for Children Under 5

Gov. Polis Welcomes FDA Approval of Safe and Effective COVID Vaccine for Children Under 5, Urges CDC to Give Approval

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis released the following statement following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the doctor-approved COVID vaccine for children under age 5.

“We appreciate this overdue and much-needed action that gives parents a highly effective new tool to protect their young children. It’s unfortunate that it took months for the FDA to act and our administration has repeatedly urged the federal government to approve the safe and effective vaccine for children under age 5. That said, we are glad to see this important step finally taken so that Colorado families will be able to safely visit with their relatives and enjoy summer activities, and we urge the CDC to quickly follow suit,” said Gov. Polis.

Colorado is home to a quarter million children under the age of 5. In recent months, Governor Polis repeatedly called on the FDA to act with urgency to approve the lifesaving vaccine for children under 5 years of age. Gov. Polis led a bipartisan letter to President Biden calling on the President to urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to act quickly to authorize a safe, effective, lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. The Polis administration’s Roadmap to Moving Forward also urged the FDA to approve the vaccine for all ages.