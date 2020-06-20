Colorado Couple Alan Gilmore and Kathleen Lucille Johnson Charged With Theft of Mail Containing Tax Return and Stimulus Checks

(STL.News) – A man and woman from Colorado have been charged with possession of a stolen postal key and theft of mail, some of which contained a tax return check and a federal stimulus check intended for financial relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. David Alan Gilmore, 31, and Kathleen Lucille Johnson, 40, appeared for arraignment in federal court today before United States Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney.

A complaint filed late Thursday alleges that on June 17, 2020, the Arkansas Highway Police in Conway initiated a traffic stop on a car that was displaying a stolen Colorado license plate. During the traffic stop, with assistance from Conway Police, officers located several bags full of mail, none of which was addressed to either Gilmore or Johnson. That mail contained six personal checks, one tax refund check, and one stimulus check.

In addition to the stolen mail, officers found 13 credit and debit cards in the vehicle, none of which were in the name of either Gilmore or Johnson. Officers also found a United States Postal Service key, which is used by postal carriers to open collection boxes, apartment delivery boxes, and neighborhood delivery collection box units.

The penalty for possessing a stolen postal key is not more than 10 years imprisonment, and the penalty for theft of mail is not more than 5 years imprisonment. Both crimes carry a fine of up to $250,000 and not more than three years of supervised release. The investigation is being conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service.

An indictment only contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

