Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Statement on the Vital Importance of the Affordable Care Act

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement recognizing that today, on the 10-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, our current health crisis underscores the act’s vital importance to Coloradans:

“As our state’s residents adjust to the impacts the coronavirus has begun to have in their daily lives, we are also seeing how crucial access to health care is for Coloradans.

“Because of the Affordable Care Act, 700,000 Coloradans with pre-existing conditions have access to health care, as do 400,000 more through the Medicaid expansion. With insurance, our residents can use telehealth to consult their health care providers and know they will be cared for if they need treatment for COVID-19, even as so many are handling the financial repercussions of social distancing, which is necessary to protect their health and safety during this crisis.

“Today, on the act’s 10-year anniversary, we must recognize that, in times of crisis as well as in our daily lives, we are obligated to ensure our residents have the care they need. That is why we must continue to stand up against the federal government’s attack on the Affordable Care Act. The U.S. Department of Justice has a duty to uphold and defend our laws, and we will stand against its wrongful decision to challenge this life-saving law.”

Colorado is part of the coalition of states defending the Affordable Care Act in the case Texas v. United States of America. The coalition has proposed a briefing schedule to the U.S. Supreme Court that would permit the case to be argued in October.