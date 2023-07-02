Colorado Announces Presidential Primary Date for 2024

Colorado Governor Announces Presidential Primary Date for 2024

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Thursday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, and leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties announced March 5, 2024, as the date for Colorado’s presidential primary. In 2019, Colorado became a Super Tuesday state.

“Coloradans are very engaged in our democracy and deserve to have our voices heard in determining the presidential nominees of each party. Our state will benefit from increased awareness around Super Tuesday which we all hope continues Colorado’s record of strong voter turnout across the political spectrum and ensures that candidates speak to issues that are important to Coloradans,” said Governor Polis.

“Coloradans deserve to have their voices heard on the national stage, and having our presidential primary on Super Tuesday will ensure that candidates from both parties invest in earning their trust,” said Shad Murib, Chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. “We look forward to Colorado once again setting the standard for safe, accessible, and secure elections during this important presidential primary.”

“Colorado Republicans are excited about our presidential primary falling on Super Tuesday, and we thank Governor Jared Polis for making this great decision so all Coloradans can benefit from increased attention and energy as all the major presidential campaigns compete for our state,” said Dave Williams, Chair of the Colorado Republican Party.

In 2016, Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 107, which restored primary elections in Colorado in presidential election years. The state was previously using the caucus system.

“I am excited that Colorado voters will once again have the opportunity to make their voices heard early in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday – March 5, 2024. Colorado voters are among the most engaged and active in the nation, and I am confident that will continue to be the case during the presidential primary,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “As Colorado’s Secretary of State, I am honored to oversee the most secure and accessible elections in the country and will continue to protect every eligible Colorado citizen’s right to vote.”

For more information on Colorado’s Presidential Primary and all upcoming elections, please visit www.sos.state.co.us

Coloradans can update and verify voter registration, register to vote online, or find their Voting Services Polling Center at www.GoVoteColorado.gov