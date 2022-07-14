Colorado Administration is Improving Rural Roads

In Visit to Western Colorado, Gov. Polis Highlights Ways Administration is Improving Rural Roads, Investing in Education for Coloradans, & Supporting Outdoor Recreation

CREEDE – Today, Governor Polis highlighted the Polis Administration’s progress on fixing rural roads, investing in early childhood and K-12 education and supporting access to Colorado’s world-class outdoors in a visit to Lake City, Creede, and South Fork in Western Colorado.

“We are saving Coloradans time and money by fixing our rural roads, investing in high-quality education, and expanding opportunities for Coloradans to enjoy our world-class outdoors,” said Gov. Polis. “From Lake City to Creede, it was great to meet with Coloradans and discuss the many ways our administration is putting Coloradans first, making it easier and faster to get where you need to go, and preserving our outdoor spaces so that future generations can have the same opportunities we do to enjoy them.”

In Lake City, Gov. Polis celebrated the opening of a pedestrian bridge to Goose Island at Lake San Cristobal Park, a recipient of the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) Resilient Communities grant. The bridge will expand outdoor recreation opportunities at Lake San Cristobal, Colorado’s second largest lake. The Polis administration continues to take action to protect, improve, and conserve Colorado’s iconic outdoors – making them better places for everyone to enjoy.

Gov. Polis then visited a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) road improvement project outside of Creede. The Polis Administration has fixed over 600 miles of rural roads to date, and continues to fix and improve rural roads across the state.

In Creede, Gov. Polis visited the Creede Early Learning Center to discuss the state’s transformative support for early childhood education and how free universal preschool will save people money and invest in Colorado students.