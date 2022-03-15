Colorado Administration Collects Body Armor For Ukraine

Polis Administration Collects Body Armor, Critical Supplies to Protect Ukraine’s Democracy

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced that the Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) collected more than 1,000 ballistic helmets and nearly 840 complete sets of surplus body armor from over 25 local law enforcement agencies to send to the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and democracy. This is the latest in a series of actions the Polis Administration has taken in support of democratic and independent Ukraine, and to stand against the unjust Russian aggression.

“In the true spirit of Colorado, I am proud that Colorado law enforcement stepped up to support the brave people of Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom, and this surplus body armor is urgently needed to help save lives, stop Putin’s ruthless aggression, and save Ukraine,” said Gov. Polis.

Last week, Governor Polis along with CDPS and the DMVA launched the effort to collect surplus body armor and ballistic helmets for Ukraine. To ensure that all materials met safety standards, donations were only accepted from law enforcement agencies.

Members of the public who want to support Ukraine are encouraged to make a financial donation to any of the international non-profit organizations that are helping civilians impacted by the war. The U.S. State Department has partnered with GoFundMe.org to address the humanitarian needs of the people affected by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.