Colorado: 2.4 million Cash Back Checks Cashed

More than Half of Colorado Cash Back Checks Cashed as Polis Administration Continues to Put Money Back into the Pockets of Hardworking Coloradans

DENVER (STL.News) Today, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) announced that more than 62.5 percent of the 2.4 million checks mailed have been redeemed. A total of more than $1.5 billion worth of tax rebates have now been received and redeemed by Colorado residents so far. Governor Polis, in partnership with the legislature, passed legislation this year to provide immediate relief to Coloradans and get the tax rebates out sooner than they otherwise would have gone out.

“We are taking action to provide immediate relief and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans as we continue our work saving people money and reducing costs of everyday items. Keep an eye out for your tax rebate check coming in the mail throughout the month,” said Gov. Polis.

“The Department’s employees have worked tirelessly to get these refunds out the door, and I’m extremely proud of the work they have done to get these checks into the hands of Coloradans quickly,” said Mark Ferrandino, Executive Director of the Department of Revenue.

To receive the Colorado Cash Back refund in August, full-year residents must either have filed a Colorado individual income tax return for the 2021 tax year or applied for the 2021 Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit (PTC). Taxpayers who have yet to file a return can still file on extension before Oct. 17, 2022, to take advantage of the Cash Back refund. Those who file on extension in October should receive their refund check by January 2023.

For more information on the Colorado Cash Back tax rebate, visit https://tax.colorado.gov/cash-back. Checks are still being mailed, and if you have not received your check by the end of August, call the Colorado Cash Back dedicated call center at 303-951-4996.

