Colgate-Palmolive stock price down 0.43 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. fell 0.43 per cent to Rs 1578.95 at 10:35AM hours (IST) on Friday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 1,984 shares with a turnover of Rs 0.31 crore till 10:35AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 40.37, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 27.81.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 62.16 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1589.15 and a low of Rs 1570.85 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1695.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 1375.55.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.52.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 1572.77 on December 23, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 1594.4. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 45.65. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 51.0 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 18.7 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 8.56 per cent.