Colgate-Palmolive shares drop 0.21% as Sensex falls

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. traded 0.21 per cent down at Rs 1486.6 at 01:42PM (IST) on Thursday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 470.99 points to 59634.51. The stock had settled at Rs 1489.8 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1695.0 and 52-week low of Rs 1375.55, respectively. As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 01:42PM (IST) stood at 5677 shares with a turnover of Rs 0.84 crore. At the current price, the stock traded at 38.05 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 39.1 per share and 27.81 times its price-to-book value, BSE data showed. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. The stock’s Beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.52. Shareholding Details

Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 18.7 per cent and DIIs 1.87 per cent. Technicals

On the technical charts, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at 32.92. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Chartists say, RSI should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way fundamental analysts cannot give a’buy’ or’sell’ recommendation using a single valuation ratio.