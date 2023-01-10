Coinbase Steps Up As FTX Retreats: A New Era In Crypto – Forbes

Logo for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on debit card edge, Lafayette, California, June 4, 2022. … [+] (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)Gado via Getty Images

The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has sent shockwaves through the market, raising questions about the stability and safety of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. After the fiasco, one company that appears well-positioned to weather the storm is Coinbase.

Known for its strong brand, regulatory compliance, easy-to-use app, and financial stability, Coinbase has the resources and credibility to navigate the market disruption caused by FTX’s collapse. According to Coinbase, the platform now have 108 million verified users across more than 100 countries with $101 billion in assets and $159 billion in quarterly volume traded.

Despite its strong market position and potential, Coinbase is not immune to the FTX debacle. On January 4th, Coinbase has agreed to pay a $50 million penalty to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) over allegations that the cryptocurrency exchange broke anti-money laundering laws. As part of the settlement, Coinbase is also required to invest another $50 million into their compliance program to help prevent future violations and enhance user safety.

Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, said that the new improvements in the platform’s compliance program outpaces every other other crypto exchange anywhere in the world and their customers can feel safe and protected while using their platforms.

“Coinbase remains committed to being a leader and role model in the crypto space, and this means partnering with regulators when it comes to compliance and other areas,” Coinbase writes. Even with the lawsuit, investors and analysts foresee a bright future for Coinbase.

While trading volumes may be affected in the short term, analysts at Jefferies believe that Coinbase will ultimately be spared from the fallout, with the potential to even gain market share. This Monday, the stock surged more than 15% citing potential benefits from rival exchange FTX’s closure along with increased demand for cryptocurrencies and institutional adoption of digital assets like Bitcoin

and Ethereum

In contrast to Coinbase, FTX’s collapse has fueled doubts about the safety and security of the cryptocurrency market and may cause retail traders to be hesitant to engage in trading. However, Coinbase’s cash reserve of over $5 billion, status as a publicly audited company, and minimal exposure to FTX and other struggling crypto names give it a strong foundation to weather the storm and potentially emerge as a leader in the industry.

The company, in its effort to ensure the safety and security of its users’ assets, communicated their advocacy to all users via email and through its app just days after the FTX fiasco. Binance and Crypto.com have also taken similar actions.

While the broader implications of FTX’s collapse are yet to be fully understood, Coinbase’s position as a well-established, regulated player in the market may give it a distinct advantage in the face of market disruption. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and mature, Coinbase’s strength and stability could make it a key player in the industry for years to come.

In addition to benefiting from FTX’s demise, analysts also believe that Coinbase could benefit from increased demand for cryptocurrencies as well as institutional adoption of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. As more institutional investors enter the space, they will likely look towards established exchanges such as Coinbase when trading these assets.