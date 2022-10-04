Coinbase CEO announces documentary on cryptocurrency and exchange – Cointelegraph

Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong announced in a series of tweets on Oct 4 that a crypto centric documentary capturing his journey of building a tech start-up from the ground up will be available this Friday on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Youtube, and other streaming platforms.

The documentary — “Coin: A Founder’s Story” — intends to pull back the curtain and show people what it’s really like to build a tech company from the ground up and encourage others who want to do the same.

According to the CEO, documentary director Greg Kohs and his team had “unprecedented access” to Armstrong’s company, capturing the crazy ups and downs over the span of the last three years. The announcement said that the documentary will capture “the good, bad, and ugly” of building a tech start-up from the ground up, to becoming a public company.

1/ Big announcement: we’ve been working with director Greg Kohs on a documentary about cryptocurrency and Coinbase over the last three years, and it will be coming out this Friday on Amazon Prime/iTunes/YouTube etc. See the trailer here: https://t.co/JNAc2pjJPf — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 4, 2022

Armstrong shared, “I agreed to do this documentary because I wanted to demystify what it takes to build a tech startup and encourage more people to start companies. I also wanted to demystify crypto.”

The CEO also said he hopes to show that tech founders are just regular folk trying to create a product that people want, adding that “everyone working in crypto believes it can create a more fair, free, and global financial system.”

The CEO encouraged everyone to watch the film, including policymakers, as he believes it will help advance the cause of cryptocurrency, as well as show the motivations of many hard-working individuals steering the industry forward.

On Sept 26, Cointelegraph reported that blockchain company, Veritaseum was suing Coinbase for $320 million dollars in an alleged patent infringement case.