Coeur d’Alene Tribal Member Christopher Randle Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Christopher Randle, 59, of Plummer, Idaho, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 57 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered Randle to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Randle pled guilty to the charge in December 2019.

According to court records, Randle admitted that on multiple occasions in April and May 2019, he sold methamphetamine to an individual on the Coeur d’Alene reservation.

This case was investigated by Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police and Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Division of Drug Enforcement.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE