Cody: Aaron Dobbins Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Cody Man, Aaron Dobbins Sentenced To Over Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that PHILLIP AARON DOBBINS, 44, of Cody, Wyoming was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Dobbins appeared for a sentencing hearing before United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on August 16, 2022. Dobbins was sentenced to 130 months’ imprisonment and four years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.

In approximately November 2020, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating Dobbins for the distribution of methamphetamine in the Cody, WY area. The investigation revealed that Dobbins was receiving methamphetamine from an in-person source in Aurora, Colorado and through the U.S. Mail from a source in California.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Cody Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the United States Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today