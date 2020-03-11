Cochise County Drug Ringleader Timothy Henry Pleads Guilty to Transporting Narcotic Drugs and Misconduct Involving Weapons

(STL.News) – Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Timothy Henry, a Sierra Vista drug distributor, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Cochise County Superior Court Judge for Transportation of Narcotic Drug for Sale and Misconduct Involving Weapons. Henry’s co-defendants, Jaime Rene Leza, Jennifer Sue Phillips, and Shalmarie Tulk, were all previously convicted and sentenced for their role in assisting Henry traffic the drugs.

In January 2018, agents working with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Cochise County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force discovered that Henry was a drug ringleader distributing methamphetamine in both Cochise and Pima Counties. In March 2018, they purchased one pound of methamphetamine from Henry in an undercover operation at a Tucson-area truck stop. Then in July 2018, agents purchased an additional two pounds of methamphetamine and one ounce of heroin from Henry in Tucson.

DEA agents discovered Henry was supplying methamphetamine to lower-level distributors in the Sierra Vista area. Leza, Phillips, and Tulk all redistributed methamphetamine they purchased from Henry. On January 8, 2019, DEA agents, working with several law enforcement agencies, served warrants in both Pima and Cochise Counties. Inside Henry’s home, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, a loaded handgun and approximately $1,800 in cash.

Throughout the course of the investigation, nearly 28 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin, 600 Oxycodone pills, hundreds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana, and 244 THC vape cartridges were confiscated. Law enforcement agencies additionally recovered more than $367,000 in cash, 24 vehicles, 13 motorcycles, four trailers, and 55 guns from individuals who are alleged prohibited firearms possessors.

Assistant Attorneys General Matthew Eklund and Jordan Emerson prosecuted this case.

The investigation was led by the DEA Cochise County HIDTA, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the Arizona Attorney General Special Investigations Section, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety; with additional special operations support from Pima County Sheriff’s Office, Tucson Police Department, Sierra Vista Police Department, Douglas Police Department, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

