Pittsburgh Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to 15 Years’ Imprisonment

A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 15 years of imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence on Cadee Akins Sr., age 50, formerly of the City’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.

According to information presented to the court, Akins Sr. conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base. The investigation revealed that from November 2017 to September 2020, the defendant distributed cocaine to multiple individuals who in turn distributed cocaine to lower-level dealers and end users.

Additionally, during a July 2019 traffic stop, law enforcement seized two kilograms of cocaine from the defendant, who was operating a rental vehicle. In a subsequent traffic stop in March 2022, law enforcement seized approximately $50,600 in drug proceeds from the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan J. McKenna prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Akins Sr.

