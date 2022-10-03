Coal India gains 3% on logging 20% YoY growth in coal output in H1FY23

Shares of on Monday gained close to 3% to touch the day’s high of Rs 218 after the coal miner’s output in the first half of FY2023 rose 20% YoY. Meanwhile, the company’s supplies to power plants also logged 17% growth.

“Continuing to maintain the double-digit growth streak in production, beginning FY23, Coal India (

) closed the first half of the current fiscal, producing 299 million tonnes (MTs). This is a sharp upward swing of 49 MTs, the highest incremental growth for any period. Compared to 250 MTs of H1 last year, the growth was 19.7%,” said the company’s filing to the exchange.

For the ongoing FY, the company has a total coal production target of 700 MT.

Also, the company’s total coal offtake at 332 MTs during the first half of FY23, surpassing the target and achieved 101.7% satisfaction.

Supplies to power plants, buoyed by increased production and higher loading, have risen sharply to 285.5 MTs in H1 FY’23. The year-on-year jump is 41 MTs, logging 16.8% growth.

Furthermore, the company said its coal production in September increased by 12.3% to 45.7 million tonnes, and offtake surged by 1.1% to 48.9 million tonnes in comparison to the same period last year.



Shares of Coal India on a year-to-date basis have gained by over 48%, while in 1 year the stock has jumped 15%.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Coal India is the largest state-run coal producer globally.

