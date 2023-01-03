Co-op Bank pulls mortgage deals as it struggles to meet demand



Co-op Bank pulls main mortgage deals for new customers as it struggles to meet demandBy Laura Pullman for the Daily Mail Published: 16:51 EST, 3 January 2023 | Updated: 16:51 EST, 3 January 2023

The Co-operative Bank has withdrawn its main range of mortgage deals for new customers as it struggles to meet demand.Platform, the principal mortgage lender for the Co-op Bank, pulled dozens of deals from the market on December 21.Platform admits the business had been crippled by new enquiries in the run up to Christmas. Off the market: Platform, the principal mortgage lender for the Co-op Bank, pulled dozens of deals from the market on December 21The latest offers were available for just a week before being removed. The high demand was due to a combination of ‘competitive pricing and seasonality’, with less staff available to handle new requests.Its lowest five-year fixed rate before Christmas was 4.97 per cent for loans over £400,000, while Lloyds was offering a similar five-year fixed deal at 4.45 per cent.Platform, which agreed more than 41,000 mortgage deals in 2021, is expecting to relaunch its range by January 31, but has not commented on whether it will reprice rates.l.purkess@dailymail.co.uk



Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…