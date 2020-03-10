CME Group Energy Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 6.8 Million Contracts

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced an all-time daily volume record for energy futures and options of 6.8M contracts on March 9, surpassing the previous record of 6.2M set on September 16, 2019. In addition, CME Group WTI Light Sweet Crude Oil futures and options also reached a record 4.8M contracts, surpassing the previous record of 4.3M contracts traded on September 16, 2019.

“Amid global economic uncertainty, market participants around the world continue to turn to CME Group’s energy futures and options for managing their risk,” said Peter Keavey, CME Group Global Head of Energy. “In particular, our benchmark energy products have experienced high volumes outside of U.S. market hours, demonstrating deep liquidity and flexibility around the clock.”