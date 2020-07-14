CME Group Announces Aug. 31 Launch of Micro E-mini Options

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced options on its Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts will be available for trading Aug. 31, 2020, pending regulatory review.

“Since their introduction a year ago, Micro E-mini Equity futures have benefited market participants of all types, who have used them to scale their equity index exposure up or down or more precisely hedge existing equity portfolio positions,” said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. “Based on the success of our micro-sized equity futures contracts and increased customer demand, we are pleased to offer options on the Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures. We believe this will provide our clients with even greater flexibility amid continuing economic uncertainty.”

Since launching in May 2019, Micro E-mini Equity futures have rapidly developed into a robust, liquid underlying futures market. Some highlights include:

300 million cumulative contracts traded across all four indices – S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average – including 153.4 million Micro E-mini S&P 500 and 106.2 million Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts,

1.67 million contracts traded across all four products on average each day in 2020 through June,

28% of trading volume originated outside of the U.S. since launch, and

160,000+ total unique accounts have traded these contracts.

Options on Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of CME. For more information and detailed specifications on options on Micro E-mini Equity futures, please visit www.cmegroup.com/microemini-options.