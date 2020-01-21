CME Group Achieves Record International Average Daily Volume of 4.8 Million Contracts in 2019, Up 10 Percent from 2018

LONDON and SINGAPORE (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved record international average daily volume (ADV) of 4.8 million contracts in 2019, up 10 percent from 2018. This record, reflecting all trading done outside North America, was driven largely by growth in Equity and Interest Rate products, up 17 percent and 15 percent respectively.

In 2019, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit a record 3.6 million contracts in 2019, up 7 percent from 2018. This was driven by a strong performance in Equity and Interest Rate products in the region, up 14 percent and 7 percent respectively, compared to the same period in 2018.

Asia Pacific full year ADV reached a record 1 million contracts, up 20 percent from 2018. This was driven by a 42 percent growth in Interest Rate products, 32 percent growth in Equity products, and 9 percent growth in Agricultural products in the region.

Latin America full year ADV was a record 147,000 contracts in 2019, up 48 percent from the corresponding period in 2018. This was led by a 119 percent growth in Interest Rate products and 6 percent growth in Agricultural products in the region.

“In 2019, a number of key geopolitical events contributed to increased volatility in global financial markets, driving clients to CME Group to manage their risk on a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace,” said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. “As this economic uncertainty continues, we are committed to work with market participants across Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America to provide global benchmarks across every major investible asset class.”

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 19.2 million contracts in 2019. This was led by Interest Rate products ADV, up 4 percent to a record 10.3 million contracts and Metals ADV which increased 5 percent to a record 668,000 contracts. In 2019, there were a record 40 trading days at CME Group with volume over 25 million contracts, up 29 percent from 35 days in 2018.