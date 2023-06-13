Clover POS Survey – Business Survey

Cover POS – Business Practice Survey

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Clover® is a popular Point of Sale (P.O.S.) system used by restaurants and other small businesses nationwide.

Our subsidiary offers I.T. support, and they have witnessed many Clover systems that are 3-5 years old going bad and being told that they have to upgrade the P.O.S. and pay additional money.

Experience on Monday, June 12, 2023: the technical support team asked the client to turn off the machine and restart it. It failed to restart. They called it an advanced troubleshooting effort to fix the machine. They quickly advised the customer to upgrade and disclosed that the warranty expired.

It was a minor effort to resolve a system that was not old. The sales team admitted that the system was not old. After discussing it, the salesperson agreed to upgrade the system at no additional charge.

While it may be coincidental, Clover appears to be contributing minimal effort to resolving these problems. It may be an intentional strategy used to force businesses to upgrade. We recommend that companies be cautious and don’t trust their first recommendation if that recommendation is to upgrade. Hire an IT person to help communicate with the Clover technical support team as a form of protection.

We request and welcome comments regarding your experience. If you have used Clover for 3-5 years and have felt manipulated into replacing your system and paying additional money, please email Marty@STLMedia.Agency or text 417-529-1133 and give brief details and maybe a phone number so we can call and ask questions.

