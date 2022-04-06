Clip Automation Acquires Sapphire Automation

PALO ALTO, CA (STL.News) Clip Automation has acquired Sapphire Automation, a leading industrial SCADA software company. The acquisition allows Clip Automation, the industrial data intelligence platform, to expand its offerings and bring on Sapphire’s equipment control and automation experts to further develop these capabilities.

Sapphire Automation’s founding team, Nitin Parekh and Manoj Betaware, have joined Clip. Sapphire’s customers will continue to have access to the same technology as before, with new integrations such as connectivity and collaboration available through the entire ClipSuite.

The Clip founding team, comprised of former Apple and Juul Labs executives, understands the need for data intelligence on manufacturing and warehouse floors. And with Supply Chain disruption top of mind for many companies, Clip is poised to capture the $287 billion Smart Manufacturing market.

Clip Automation’s CEO, Rajeev Bhalla said, “Sapphire’s leadership in industrial analytics builds on Clip’s existing connectivity and collaboration solutions. We’re excited to offer new capabilities to our existing customers and welcome new customers with these offerings.”

The integration with Sapphire’s technology facilitates fully customizable KPIs and reporting for actionable industrial insights. Sapphire’s Automation Framework (SAFW) has already been integrated into Clip as Clip360.

“We’ve been users of Sapphire’s products and know their product’s value to customers. Sapphire’s no-code equipment controls environment is a great addition to Clip product offering and will help our OEM customers accelerate their automation deployment. Together we will build a future where industry relies on modern data intelligence,” said Sriny Sundararajan, CTO, Clip.

“We’re thrilled to join Clip. As part of their product portfolio, we can now deliver a fully integrated industrial infrastructure technology stack,” said Nitin Parekh, CEO, Sapphire Automation.

About Clip Automation

Clip is a modern industrial data intelligence platform; designed to connect people, processes, and machine data. Clip unlocks value from equipment assets to make anything an IOT device. Clip extracts industrial equipment and process data and shares with MES and IT systems using edge and cloud solutions. Clip enables real-time access to industrial business intelligence. Learn more at clipautomation.com.