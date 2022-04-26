Clinic Operator Arrested For Failing to Pay $1.7M in Taxes

Dental clinic operator arrested for failing to pay $1.7 million in taxes

(STL.News) A local man has been taken into custody on charges of tax evasion and failure to pay employment taxes, announced Jennifer B. Lowery.

Jonathan Louis Lepow is expected to make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray at 2 p.m. today.

According to the indictment, returned under seal March 30, Lepow operated Lepow DDS. He was allegedly the office and business manager responsible for payroll obligations and making tax payments to the IRS. Beginning in 2012, Lepow stopped paying employment taxes to the IRS, according to the charges.

The indictment further alleges Lepow avoided paying owed taxes to the IRS by opening and closing bank accounts, accepting cash payments for dental and other services and depositing revenue in bank accounts held in the name of other companies. These allegedly included Texas Center for Continuing Education, Lepow Properties LLC, American Dental Supply LLC, Lepow Management Inc. and Lepow Management LLC.

During the 2012-2016 tax years, Lepow’s outstanding employment tax obligation exceeded over $1.7 million.

If convicted, Lepow faces up to 10 years of imprisonment a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

IRS – Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Quincy L. Ollison is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence.

A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today